Quarry investigation launched after rocks slide onto a village during torrential rains

Local authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina have launched an investigation into the quarry in Jablanica from which huge rocks fell on a nearby village during heavy rains last week, triggering landslides that killed at least 15 people.

A team of investigators appointed by the government of the Herzegovina-Neretva canton is analysing all the circumstances surrounding the deadly landslide in the village of Donja Jablanica.

According to unofficial reports in the local media, the quarry in question had been operating illegally for some time.

Flash flood filled the illegal quarry

The Prime Minister of the canton, Marija Buhac, told the press on Monday that the current government has no data on the operation of the quarry, nor has it issued a document authorising the operation of the quarry.

This government has not issued a concession permit, nor have we registered the collection of possible concession fees for this company in Donja Jablanica, Buhac said.

Local media have reported that the Sarajevo-based company Sani d.o.o. Jablanica operates the quarry and that the owner is a certain Dzenan Hndjo, who was photographed in the company of some men considered criminals.

According to aerial photographs, flash floods filled the illegal quarry and torrential water eroded soil and rocks, which then slid onto the nearby village of Donja Jablanica.

So far, 15 bodies have been recovered from the destroyed houses, five more victims are not yet known. Mud and debris are hampering search and rescue efforts.