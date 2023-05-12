FM: Croatia is willing to share its war experience with Ukraine

Podijeli :

Bernd von Jutrczenka / POOL / AFP, Ilustracija

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Friday that constant, united and strong assistance to Ukraine, faced with the Russian aggression, was key both now and after the war, when Croatia will stand ready to share its experience in overcoming the consequences of the war.

“The illegal Russian aggression is in its 443rd day. We must remain united, resolute and strong just as we were on the first day,” he said in Stockholm, arriving at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“Our continuous financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine is key,” Grlic-Radman said.

He said food insecurity was one of the difficult global consequences of the Russian aggression. That’s why it’s important “to help third countries overcome those challenges,” he added.

Grlic-Radman said Croatia’s war experience could help Ukraine overcome the consequences of the war in a number of areas.

“Pollution with land mines will be the biggest challenge for Ukraine in the recovery process,” he said. “That’s why we are organising a demining conference in Zagreb later this year together with Ukraine.”

Croatia also stands ready to share its know-how in other areas, such as psychological rehabilitation, the peaceful reintegration of occupied territories, and war crimes trials.