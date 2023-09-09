FM: Investigation in Greece nearing end

Podijeli :

Sotiris Dimitropoulos/Eurokinissi/PIXSELL

Croatia Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Saturday that according to information available to him, the investigation launched in Greece after the fight between fans of the AEK and Dinamo football clubs in August in which a 29-year-old AEK supporter was killed, was nearing the end.

Approximately a hundred Dinamo fans, the so-called Bad Blue Boys, are in Greek prisons where they await the completion of the investigation.

Grlić Radman said that it was confirmed that those in the 21 prisons where they were placed “are safe and have conditions in accordance with usual standards.”

“As for the investigation, I think it is nearing completion. We expect that it will be resolved in the coming period. It will not take too long, but it will be a few weeks, as the Greek authorities have said,” Grlic Radman added.

He emphasised that the focus is on establishing the identity of the perpetrator of the murder, adding that 90 percent of those arrested have a clean record.

“We need to be a little more patient,” he added.

The fan violence occurred ahead of a UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match between AEK Athens and GNK Dinamo Zagreb, scheduled for 9 August 2023, in Athens, and it resulted in the death of 29-year-old AEK supporter Michalis Katsouris, after which 102 Croatian fans were arrested and remanded in custody in Greece.