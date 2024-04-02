Forbes Croatia launches its TV show, the first in the world

Podijeli :

Forbes Hrvatska

Forbes Croatia, the licenced edition of the renowned American business brand, is launching its TV show Forbes Magazine, which will be broadcast exclusively on the N1 TV channel from 4 April.

Forbes is a symbol of quality and relevant journalism in the world of business, finance and entrepreneurship. Just four months after the launch of the digital edition, we have decided to produce a television show under the auspices of Forbes, the first in the world.

Our digital edition has already established itself as an important daily source of information for the business world. With the new Forbes Magazine television programme, we will extend our influence by bringing the latest stories, analyses and perspectives from the world of business to the small screen.

“It’s a great challenge and a special treat to bring the prestigious Forbes to TV screens for the first time in the world. Forbes Magazine will present successful entrepreneurs and new technologies, analyse market trends in Croatia and the world, and the goal is to become a source of information for everyone interested in the business scene,” says Nataša Belancic, host of the TV show.

The editor of Forbes Magazine is the well-known television journalist Elvir Mesanovic.

Every Thursday at 14:30, Forbes Magazine will bring you inspiring stories of successful people, exclusive interviews, news about new technologies and life-changing business trends.

In addition to Croatia, Forbes also publishes television editions in other countries: Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro. This will give viewers across the region access to in-depth analyses and fascinating stories that will shape the future of business.