Foreign Ministry: No Croatians among Turkey earthquake victims

Source: Anadolija, Ilustracija

There is no information for the time being that any Croatian nationals have been killed or injured in the disastrous earthquake in Turkey, the Croatian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The Croatian Embassy in Ankara is following the situation and is in contact with the relevant authorities.

Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman extended condolences to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and said the Croatian people stood in solidarity with the Turkish people.

Over 500 people have been killed and hundreds injured in the magnitude 7.8 tremor that hit central Turkey and northwestern Syria early on Monday morning.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, struck 23 kilometers east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.