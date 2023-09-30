Foreign tourist revenue in H1 reaches €3.85bn

Podijeli :

Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP, Ilustrativna fotografija

Foreign tourist revenue in the first half of this year was €3.85 billion, up 21.4% on H1 2022, the Tourism Ministry said on Saturday, citing Croatian National Bank data.

According to the central bank, foreign tourist revenue in this year’s second quarter was €3.18 billion, up 18.4% on Q2 2022.

“After the until now record year 2022 in terms of foreign tourist revenue, in 2023 we are registering even better results. Croatia has made big progress in quality and become recognised as a desirable tourist destination also outside of the summer months,” Minister Nikolina Brnjac said.

She thanked all tourism workers for their effort and engagement.

Together with the stakeholders in tourism, the government has developed a structured dialogue and a partnership, and we will continue to support the quality development of Croatian tourism, she said.