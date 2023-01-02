Foreign visitors generated €11.6bn in tourism revenues in Jan-Sep 2022

Podijeli :

Source: Unsplash / Alan Laiter Garza

In 2022, 18.9 million tourists visited Croatia, making 104.8 million overnight stays, a significant increase on 2021 and only 4 percent down from 2019, while revenue brought in by foreign tourists in the first nine months of 2022 amounted to €11.6 billion, or 23 percent up from the same period of 2019.

Tourist arrivals and overnight stays in Croatia in 2022 increased by 37 and 25 percent, respectively, compared to 2021, according to preliminary figures from the government’s electronic registries eVisitor and eCrew.

The majority of the tourist turnover was generated by foreign tourists, with 92.3 million overnight stays, while domestic tourists, with 12.5 million overnight stays, rank second among individual nations, behind the Germans. “Tourist arrivals are at 91 percent and overnight stays at 96 percent of the 2019 figures,” the Ministry of Tourism and Sports pointed out in an unsigned statement sent to the media on Monday.

By county, the most overnight stays in 2022 were recorded in Istria, 29.5 million, followed by Split-Dalmatia County with 19.5 million, Primorje-Gorski Kotar County with 18.3 million, Zadar County with 14.9 million, Dubrovnik-Neretva County with 8 million and Sibenik-Knin County with 6.8 million overnight stays.

In terms of destinations, Rovinj is again number one with 4.2 million overnight stays, followed by Dubrovnik with 3.8 million, Porec with 3.4 million, Split with 3.1 million and Medulin with 3 million.

By nation, Germans accounted for the most nights, 24.9 million, followed by Slovenians (10.1 million), Austrians (8.2 million), Poles (6.7 million), Czechs (6 million), Italians (4.2 million), Britons (3.7 million) and Slovaks and the Dutch, with 3.3 million nights each.

According to the type of accommodation, the most overnight stays were in household facilities, 39.4 million, followed by 22.9 million in hotels and 20.8 million in campsites.