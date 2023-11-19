Former army training ground in Velika Pisanica to become tourist centre

Podijeli :

Damir Spehar/PIXSELL

The former army training ground Kukavica in Velika Pisanica, about 100km east of Zagreb, will be converted into a tourist centre with accommodation, sports and recreational facilities.

The first phase of the conversion has begun with the construction of a children’s playground. €120,000 will be invested in it and the Ministry of Regional Development is expected to contribute €35,000.

The construction site was visited by Bjelovar-Bilogora County Prefect Marko Marusic this past week. He said that this project would certainly boost the county’s tourism offering.

Marusic said that the tourist centre would be built in phases and the pace of work would depend on available county funding and national and EU-level tenders.