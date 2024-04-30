Former defence minister Banozic indicted for causing a fatal traffic accident

Podijeli :

The Municipal Prosecutor's Office in Vinkovci has filed charges against former Defence Minister Mario Banozic for causing a traffic accident in which Goran Saric (41) died in November last year, the State Attorney's Office (DORH) reported on Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s office stated, without revealing Banozic’s identity, that he is accused of driving a Nissan on the right lane of state road 55 from Vinkovci to Zupanja at around 6:10 am on 11 November 2023, exceeding the speed limit and attempting to overtake a convoy of vehicles, although visibility was limited by fog and vehicles ahead.

He is accused of initiating the overtaking manoeuvre even though the conditions for safely completing the overtaking manoeuvre were not in place.

According to the indictment, Banozic collided with the front part of his vehicle with the front left part of the oncoming lorry, causing the 41-year-old driver to die at the scene of the accident.

Criticism for long investigation

The prosecution stated that it released the statement in response to enquiries from journalists who expressed concerns as to why charges were not brought earlier.

Three weeks ago, after enquiries from journalists and criticism from President Zoran Milanovic regarding the traffic accident in which Banozic was involved, DORH stated that the prosecutor’s office was still investigating.

The media also raised the question of whether Banozic was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Shortly after the accident, he was relieved of his duties as defence minister by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.