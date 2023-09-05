Former Foreign Minister Ivan Suker dies aged 67

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec / Pixsell

Croatian politician and former Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Ivan Suker has passed away in Zagreb at the age of 67, the Croatian state news agency Hina was told on Tuesday.

Suker was born in Livno, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in 1957.

He started his political career in 1990 when he became a member of the Executive Council of the Velika Gorica Municipal Assembly and head of the Velika Gorica office of the Tax Administration.

He was elected to Parliament for the first time in January 2000. In 2003, former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader appointed him as Minister of Finance. He held that position for a record seven years, until December 2010, when Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor thanked him for his cooperation.

He was elected as a member of Parliament six times, his last term ending in July 2020.

Suker is survived by his wife Andrea and two children, Marko and Katarina.