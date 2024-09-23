Former HDZ MP Josip Saric arrested on suspicion of corruption

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

The mayor of the easternmost town of Otok and former HDZ MP Josip Saric was arrested on Monday morning during an operation by the police and USKOK, the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime.

Without revealing the identity of the arrested person, the police in Vukovar-Srijem County stated that in coordination with the USKOK in the region of Slavonia, they are investigating a person suspected of having committed a criminal offence in connection with an official act.

Once the investigation is completed, the suspect will be taken into custody and the police will file a criminal complaint against him with the USKOK, according to the police statement.

The USKOK explained that the arrest and the urgent preservation of evidence were the result of a criminal investigation conducted by the Vukovar-Srijem County Police Department on its instructions.

The measures are being carried out in Slavonia and Zagreb against a person who is reasonably suspected of having committed a corruption offence, USKOK said.

Saric resigned from his position as a member of parliament last week.