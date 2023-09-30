Foundation warns of rising problem of heart diseases in Croatia

Podijeli :

Pexels / Ilustracija

On the occasion of World Heart Day, the Croatian House of the Heart Foundation has pointed to the rising problem of heart diseases in Croatia and recalled that cardiovascular diseases have been the leading cause of death for decades, while awareness of the risks of their development remains low.

Last year, 22,303 persons in Croatia died of cardiovascular diseases, which was 39% of the total mortality rate.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading public health problem in Croatia and the world and the most frequent noninfectious disease, which claims 20.5 million lives in the world every year.

It is estimated that the deaths will rise to 23 million by 2030 unless the current trends are stopped, the foundation’s director Davor Milicic has said.

That is why public health campaigns are important to educate citizens about cardiovascular disease prevention. The foundation is organising one in Zagreb’s main square today under the auspices of the Health Ministry, including free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and body mass index checks.

Keeping in mind population ageing, globalisation and urbanisation, the socioeconomic situation, the large number of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and smoking, one can expect an increasingly big burden from cardiovascular diseases unless comprehensive prevention measures are undertaken, according to Milicic.