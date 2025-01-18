Minister of Agriculture Josip Dabro resigns

Podijeli :

Robert Anic/PIXSELL

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Josip Dabro (DP) has resigned, informing the public via social media late on Friday night, following the publication of a video by the Jutarnji List daily, which showed him firing a pistol out of a moving car window.

“With this statement, I am tendering my irrevocable resignation as Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries on moral grounds. Throughout my term, I was guided by a clear vision and determination to implement much-needed reforms in the agricultural, forestry, and fisheries sectors, addressing irregularities and establishing transparent and fair practices within the ministry. However, I have faced significant pressures and threats during this process and am currently under police protection,” Dabro wrote on his Meta profile.

While expressing his readiness to continue fighting for improvements in his ministry, Dabro acknowledged that his current situation placed additional strain on both the government and his party.

“As a responsible individual and public official, I believe my personal circumstances should not distract from the government’s key priorities or hinder the necessary reforms. Therefore, I am stepping down with full conviction that this is the best decision for the greater good,” he stated, adding that he would remain committed to his profession and contribute to the community in other ways.

“I extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister for his trust, as well as to my colleagues, associates, and citizens for their support during my term,” Dabro concluded.

The resignation came after Jutarnji List released a video on Friday afternoon showing Dabro firing multiple shots from the passenger seat of a moving car. He initially apologised for his actions, expressing regret and explaining that the incident occurred several years ago during a moment of recklessness, using blank ammunition.

The government described such behaviour and the use of a firearm as “inappropriate and irresponsible.”

“A discussion will be held with Mr Dabro regarding this matter. The relevant authorities will conduct actions prescribed by law to establish all the circumstances surrounding this case, the government stated in an evening announcement.