Croatia FM: Southeast Europe united in defending Ukraine’s right to choose its path

Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELL

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said at a meeting with his colleagues from Southeast European countries in Kyiv on Friday, that, despite differences, they are united in "defending Ukraine's right to choose its own path".

The Croatian minister said that “all are united in defending Ukraine’s right to choose its own path, just as the countries of Southeast Europe have done,” according to a statement issued by the Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Ministry.

Speaking at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe foreign ministerial meeting, Grlic Radman said that the countries in the region differ in their membership status in the European Union and NATO, but despite this, “the foundation of their unity is rooted in European values of freedom and democracy.”

Today’s meeting focused on further support for Ukraine, the country’s reconstruction, and peace solutions, with the ministers “once again expressing strong support for Ukraine and solidarity with its citizens.”

“Croatia reaffirmed its support for Ukraine by signing a €2 million agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which provides assistance to the most vulnerable categories of citizens during the upcoming winter period, including heating equipment, repairs to damaged homes, and the provision of emergency shelters,” the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs stated in the press release.

In a statement after the meeting, the ministers said that they reiterate that their support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders as well as their resolute commitment to their restoration, remains unwavering.

The meeting in Kyiv today “is based on the discussions and conclusions of the first, second and third Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summits, which took place in Athens, Greece, on August 21, 2023, and in Tirana, Albania, on February 28, 2024, and in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on October 9, 2024, respectively,” reads the statement.