Four police officers injured in Split, six football fans arrested

Four police officers were injured in Split on Friday evening when they intervened after a call about a breach of the peace in the street near FC Hajduk's stadium of Poljud, the Split-Dalmatia County police reported on Saturday.
During the intervention, the police shot three warning shots in the air.
According to the police statement, as soon as they arrived at the scene, near the main office of the Hajduk fan group “Torcida , the police officers were attacked by assailants who hurled bottles at them.
A police officer shot three warning shots in the air to the end of deterring further assaults, according to the police statement.
The police also used tear gas and batons to prevent more attacks and to restore peace and order in the street.
Six persons were arrested while others in the crowd dispersed.
An on site investigation was conducted.
On Friday afternoon Hajduk and Dinamo from Zagreb played a game in Split, and this event was assessed as a high-risk match.