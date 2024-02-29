Freedom House: Croatia is free, but falls short on civil and political liberties

Podijeli :

N1

Croatia is a free country, but civil and political freedoms have deteriorated in recent years. This is reported by the non-governmental organisation Freedom House in its "Freedom in the World 2024" report, in which Croatia scores 83 out of a maximum of 100 points.

Croatia scored 84 points in the 2023 report and 85 in the 2022 report.

The current report covered 195 countries and 15 territories in 2023.

Croatia was rated 34/40 for political rights and 49/60 for civil liberties. The latest report stated that corruption in the public sector remains a problem, that Roma, Serbs and the LGBT+ community are discriminated against and that the presence of far-right groups and individuals in the public sphere who promote discrimination is a cause for concern.

In this year’s report, Slovenia received 96/100 points, an improvement on the previous year. Hungary is the only partially free EU member state with a score of 65/100.

All Western Balkan countries are partially free – Montenegro (69/100), North Macedonia (67/100), Kosovo (60/100), Serbia (57/100) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (51/100).