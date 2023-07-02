Fresh protests across Serbia, Belgrade demonstrators gather in front of TV Pink

Podijeli :

The ninth 'Serbia against violence' protest was held in Belgrade on Saturday evening. The gathering started a little before 6:30 p.m., and after the speech in front of the Assembly of Serbia, the crowd headed towards the building of the pro-regime TV Pink, where the citizens shouted “slavery,” “Vucic go.”

TV Pink is a pro-regime media outlet that announced it would air a reality show next season as well, despite one of the demands of the demonstrators being the cancellation of reality shows.

A day earlier, TV Pink put a huge flag of Serbia in front of the building. Last night, the flag served to the protest organisers as a projector to show the text ‘Who killed Oliver Ivanovic’ and his image as well as the image of Andrea Bojanic, who was hit by the car of Zeljko Mitrovic, the owner of TV Pink.

Mitrovic’s son was sentenced to only 11 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring, as well as a one-year ban on driving category B vehicles. He was not found guilty for leaving the site of the accident, because the statute of limitations had expired in the aforementioned case.

As for the murdered leader of the Citizens’ Initiative ‘Freedom, Democracy, Justice’ Oliver Ivanovic, right before his murder, at the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019, TV Pink played a video in which he was labelled a traitor. His killer, even after five and a half years, has not been found.

Citizens peacefully protested in front of TV Pink building. There were minor verbal altercations with members of Pink TV’s security guard, who were present in large numbers. The demonstrators mostly chanted, a few rolls of toilet paper were thrown, and they dispersed a little after 9 p.m.

On Saturday, protests were also held in Kraljevo, Zrenjanin, Kragujevac, Leskovac, Sabac, Jagodina and other cities. In Nis, the protest was postponed due to rain.