Fuel prices to go down in Croatia as of Tuesday

The Croatian government on Monday passed a decree on reducing fuel prices for the next two weeks starting from Tuesday.

The price of regular petrol will be reduced by 2 cents to €1.44 a litre, the price of regular diesel will fall by 6 cents to €1.46 a litre, while blue-dyed diesel, used by farmers and fishermen, will cost €0.92 a litre, down by 6 cents.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be sold at €1.17 a kilogram for tanks, and at €1.73 a kilogram for cylinders, a decrease of 5 cent in both cases.

Without the government’s intervention, regular petrol would cost €1.57, regular diesel €1.61, blue-dyed diesel €1.01, and LNG €1.41 for tanks and €2.04 for cylinders.