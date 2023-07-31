Fuel prices to increase five cents as of Tuesday

Podijeli :

The price of regular petrol and diesel will go up five cents as of Tuesday, so petrol will cost €1.51 per litre and regular diesel €1.41 per litre, the government decided at its conference call on Monday.

Blue-dyed diesel will cost €0.87 per litre, four cents more. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will cost €1.09 a kilogram for tanks, six cents more, and €1.65 a kilogram for cylinders, five cents more.

Without the government’s decree, petrol would cost €1.64 per litre, diesel €1.58, and blue-dyed diesel €0.96, while LPG would cost €1.34 a kilo for tanks and €1.96 for cylinders.

The regulation on excise taxes on energy products and electricity was also amended at the conference call, the government said, recalling that it had been amended seven times in 2023.

The amendment proposes a reduction of excise tax on unleaded petrol and diesel for the period from 1 August to 14 August by €56.31 per 1,000 litres of unleaded petrol and by €23.13 per 1,000 litres of diesel.