Fuel prices to increase in Croatia as of Tuesday

Source: Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

Fuel prices will go up in Croatia as of Tuesday, State Secretary for Energy Ivo Milatic announced on Monday.

The price of Eurosuper 95 petrol will increase from the present HRK 10.72 to HRK 11.10 per litre, the price of Eurodiesel will be HRK 13.44, up from the present HRK 12.30, and the price of blue-dyed diesel will go up from HRK 8.49 to HRK 9.80 per litre.

Speaking to the press before a conference on challenges faced by the Croatian industry this and next year, Milatic said the government had decided to calculate a margin of HRK 0.65 per litre into the new prices.

He said that the government would consider the proposal from distributors that it should be made clear whether decisions on margins would be valid for 15 or seven days. He said that the trading margin would not be below HRK 0.65.

Milatic said that the government could not allow oil suppliers to run debts of between HRK 0.70 and 1.50 per litre this week because that might threaten the security of supply. He said that citizens were not abandoned to “the market tsunami” because the government was trying to protect them.

Finance Minister Marko Primorac said that the government would let the market partly form prices of oil products and would not cap the motor fuel prices as it had last week. He confirmed that the government would decide whether prices of oil products would be changed on a weekly or bi-weekly basis to ensure predictability.