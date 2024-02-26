Fuel prices to rise from Tuesday

Podijeli :

Vlada RH

As the government decided on Monday, fuel prices in Croatia will rise on Tuesday.

The price of regular petrol will rise by €0.04 to €1.49 per litre from Tuesday, the price of diesel by €0.01 to €1.49 and the price of blue-dyed diesel, which is used by farmers and fishermen, by €0.02 to €0.96 per litre.

Over the next two weeks, the price of LNG (liquefied natural gas) will rise by €0.02 to €1.20 per kilogramme for tanks and by 1 cent to €1.76 per kilogramme for cylinders.

Without the government’s intervention, regular petrol would cost €1.61, regular diesel €1.64 and blue dyed diesel €1.04 per litre, while LNG would cost €1.44 for tanks and €2.07 for cylinders, the government said.