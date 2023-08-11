General government debt falls to €46.7 bn at the end of April

Podijeli :

N1

According to the latest data from the Croatian Central Bank (HNB), Croatia's general government debt at the end of April this year amounted to €46.7 billion, which is €0.5 billion or 1.1% less than in April of the previous year.

A solid reduction in the general government debt was also recorded on a monthly basis, by €1.4 billion or by three percent.

The domestic component of that debt at the end of April was €32.8 billion, which is €2.6 billion or 8.7% more than in April 2022. On the other hand, the foreign component of the general government debt amounted to €13.9 billion, and on an annual level, it fell by €3.2 billion or 18.5%.

“After a sharp decline in the public debt to GDP ratio in 2022, to 68.4% of GDP or by 10 percentage points compared to the end of 2021, we expect further improvement this year as well. In the medium-term period, the fiscal scenario for Croatia in all projections suggests a gradual achievement of the Maastricht criterion of 60% of GDP,” Raiffeisenbank Austria analysts point out in their commentary on the HNB figures on general government debt.