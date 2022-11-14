Giaufret: EU united on Belgrade-Pristina dialogue

Share:







Source: EU info centar

The European Union Ambassador in Belgrade said on Monday that the EU is united in its stand on the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

EU Delegation chief Emanuele Giaufret said that the EU-facilitatated dialogue has the support of all member states. The dialogue is the only to move forward and everything already agreed has to be implemented, he told reporters at the opening of the European Film Festival.

He expressed hope that progress would be made in the dialogue to resolve the current crisis.

EU High Representatives Josep Borrell said earlier that Pristina’s chief negotiator Besnik Bislimi is due in Brussels for talks to resolve the vehicle license plate issue following the decision by Kosovo Serbs to quit institutions and services.