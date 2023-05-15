Girl wounded in Belgrade school shooting dies

Podijeli :

Oliver Bunic / AFP, Ilustracija

A student of the Belgrade Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school who sustained heavy injuries to the head in the May 3 school shooting died Monday at the University Children’s Clinic Tirsova in Belgrade.

The girl is the tenth victims of the May 3 mass shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school when a seventh grader opened fire on his classmates.

Of all the victims admitted to hospital following the tragedy, this girl was most seriously injured and was operated on by a team of the Children’s Clinic neurosurgeons and experts of the University Clinical Centre of Serbia.

Eight Vladislav Ribnikar students and the school guard were killed and seven students and a teacher wounded on May 3.