Glovo food delivery app says Croatians were best tippers globally in 2022

Source: Photo: Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Food delivery app Glovo which operates in 25 countries around the world reported on Wednesday that Croatian customers had the highest tipping rate globally, and that the largest total tips in 2022 were given by customers in the towns of Sibenik, Cakovec, and Rijeka.

Sibenik topped the list of cities where the proportion of customers who tipped their couriers, at more than 23 percent, followed by Cakovec (22 percent) and Rijeka (21.5 percent), while Zagreb ranked 11th (19.2 percent).

In 2022 Glovo’s Croatian customers preferred American, Italian, and Middle Eastern food, with the most commonly ordered food including hamburgers, pizza, and chevapi. Croatians are also increasingly opting for what Glovo called “traditional food,” with interest for that type of cuisine rising 188 percent from 2021, and also health food, which was up by 60 percent.

Glovo also offers delivery of non-food items, and the app said that orders of flowers and various gifts jumped 65 percent compared to 2021, as did orders by pet owners (which presumably includes pet food) by 162 percent. The busiest time of day for orders is between 10 am and 11 am, and the busiest day of the week is Friday.

The single Croatian customer with the largest number of orders in 2022 made a total of 648 orders, while the single most expensive order was ordered by a customer from Split, who paid €1,130 for a smartphone delivered by Glovo.