GONG reported HDZ for negotiations in the government building

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

The non-governmental organisation GONG said on Tuesday that it has reported the HDZ party to the Ombudswoman of Croatia and the Commission for Conflict of interest for conducting negotiations on the formation of the next government and the parliamentary majority in the Banski Dvori government building.

HDZ should not use the government building for these negotiations because it monopolises one of the three branches of power and puts other political participants in an unequal position, GONG said on X.

Economy Minister Damir Habijan (HDZ) said today that he sees no problem with the negotiations taking place in the government building.

Many institutions are housed in the government building, he said, adding that negotiations on the formation of a new government also took place there in 2015.