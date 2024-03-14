Government adopts 6th anti-inflation package worth 503 million euros

Podijeli :

On Thursday, the government adopted the sixth package of measures worth 503 million euros to protect households and the economy from price escalation, ensure the stability of electricity and gas prices and support pensioners, veterans and socially vulnerable citizens.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that the new package of measures pursues two main goals — maintaining affordable energy prices and reducing inflationary pressures.

A total of 389 million euros has been earmarked for maintaining energy prices and a further 114 million euros for combating inflation.

The temporary measure to limit energy prices will be extended until 30 September, with the current price level being maintained.

For companies, energy prices for consumption of up to 250,000 kWh will be capped for a period of six months. For consumption above this threshold, the prices negotiated with the electricity suppliers will apply, with the tariff remaining at €62 per kilowatt hour.

Support for pensioners, veterans and vulnerable groups

The price of gas remains unchanged, with subsidies granted to private households to cover the difference between the actual price and a predetermined benchmark.

The price of heating energy remains the same for 159,000 users of central heating systems.

The price cap for 30 basic foodstuffs remains in place.

The government has also decided to grant pensioners one-off financial support to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of living.

Pensioners with a pension of up to €320 will receive a one-off payment of €160, while pensioners with a pension of between €320 and €460 will receive €120. Pensioners with a pension between €460 and €600 will receive €80 and pensioners with a pension between €600 and €730 will receive €60. Pensioners with a pension between €730 and €880 will receive €50. This measure applies to 830,000 pensioners.

Reimbursement for diesel fuel, compensation for HEP

Unemployed veterans of the Homeland War will receive a one-off payment of €100.

To protect socially vulnerable groups from the rise in energy costs, the entitlement period for the increased compensation is extended by six months.

Providers of social services, including accommodation and home care, will receive funding to cover energy costs.

In addition, the government has approved the reimbursement of diesel fuel costs for commercial road passenger transport for next year.

The reimbursement of the difference to the Croatian energy company HEP for business customers affected by fluctuating energy prices was also approved.

These measures represent a concerted effort by the government to combat inflationary pressures and protect vulnerable groups in society while promoting economic stability.