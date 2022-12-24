Government allocates €7 mn to remove damage caused by natural disasters

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Earlier this week, the Government of Croatia allocated 52.5 million kuna (€7 million) to help local government units alleviate the consequences of various natural disasters that happened this year as well as in 2021.

Half of the amount, or 25 million kuna, was allocated to the town of Hrvatska Kostajnica, hit in the first half of December by floods that have caused significant material damage.

A total of 18 million kuna was allocated to five counties hit by hailstorms in May and June.

Another 9.5 million kuna was allocated to local government units to alleviate and remove the consequences of frost, drought, hail, freezing rain, windstorms, and floods and fires that happened this year and in a part of 2021.

These are not the only funds allocated by the government this year to help local government units cope with the consequences of natural disasters.

In June, six northern and central Croatian counties were given 54 million kuna to deal with damage caused by a hailstorm, while Bjelovar-Bilogora County was given 5 million kuna to remove the consequences of a windstorm.

Natural disasters cause extensive damage every year, and this year and during a part of 2021 reports of damage caused by natural disasters amounted to more than 3.5 billion kuna, with the lion’s share (3.4 billion kuna) referring to damage caused to the agricultural sector.

(€1 = HRK 7.5)