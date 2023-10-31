Government and parliament delegations lay wreaths ahead of All Saints’ Day

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

Delegations of the government and parliament on Tuesday laid wreaths at Zagreb's Mirogoj cemetery on the eve of All Saints' Day.

They laid wreaths at the Wall of Pain, the main cross in the War Defenders Lane, the grave of Croatia’s first president Franjo Tudjman, and the grave of unidentified victims of the 1991-95 war in Croatia.

By laying wreaths, the parliamentary delegation paid its respects to all those who gave their lives for our homeland, Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic told the press. “To all Croatian defenders who gave their lives for Croatia and to the civilian victims, to all those who were killed, went missing or embedded a part of themselves in Croatia’s freedom.”

The government delegation included Veterans Minister Tomo Medved, Defence Minister Mario Banozic, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, and Culture and Media Minister Nina Obuljen-Korzinek.

Wreaths were also laid at Mirogoj by a delegation of the City of Zagreb, led by Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic and Assembly president Josko Klisovic, and delegations of the Social Democratic Party and the HDZ party’s Zagreb branch.