Government increases pay calculation indices for health workers

Shutterstock/ilustracija

The government on Thursday equated pay indices for jobs of the same complexity and the same level of professional training at different levels of the healthcare service and increased pay indices for certain jobs.

Slightly over €88 million has been allocated for this purpose.

“Under the proposal to amend the Decree on job titles and job complexity indices in public services, the job complexity indices of specialists in hospitals are equated with those in primary healthcare in accordance with the reform goal of strengthening the role of primary healthcare,” Health Minister Vili Beroš said at the cabinet meeting.

Pay indices have also been increased for, among others, resident doctors, medical doctors, dental medicine doctors without a specialist qualification, and pharmacists.