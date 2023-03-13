Government prepares €1.7bn package to counter inflation and energy price hikes

Podijeli :

Image by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay

A new aid package for addressing the inflationary pressure and energy price rise includes measures worth €1.7 billion and will be in effect one year, according to the first information form sources close to the Croatian government.

The current price cap on electricity will remain in effect for the next six months, and the current price cap on gas will be in effect for one more year.

The prices of energy for units of local government also remain in effect so that the costs of electricity and gas for preschool institutions, schools, public administration buildings and local utilities will not be changed.

One-off support will again be paid to citizens in need, notably pensioners. Thus, the recipients of pensions up to €260 are entitled to €160 in support, those who receive monthly pensions between 260 and 330 euros will be given €120 in aid, the recipients of pensions between €330-470 are entitled to €80 and those whose monthly pension allowance is between 470 and 610 euros can count on a one-off support in the amount of €60.

Child allowances will increase, and some additional subsidies will be introduced for freelance artists.

The €1.7 billion aid package is to be adopted by the government at its session on Thursday.