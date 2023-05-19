Government sends bill on intercountry adoptions to parliament

Podijeli :

Tanaya Sadhukhan/Pexels/Ilustracija

Croatians wishing to adopt children from third countries will have to submit foreign court judgments on adoption to Croatian courts, the government has proposed in an amendment to the International Private Law Act.

The proposal to amend the International Private Law Act in accordance with the recommendations from the Supreme Court of 5 January further regulates the process of recognition of foreign court judgments on the intercountry adoption of children from third countries that are not party to the Convention on Protection of Children and Cooperation in Intercountry Adoption, Justice Minister Ivan Malenica said at a cabinet meeting on Friday.

The proposal was sent to parliament for fast-track adoption. It aims to increase legal certainty in the case of intercountry adoptions and requires adoptive parents to be entered in the Croatian register of prospective adopters.

Adoptive parents will need to present proof of the recognition of the foreign court judgement on the adoption, which will at the same time protect the best interests of the child, Malenica said.

The government also sent to parliament the final bill on amicable settlement of disputes. The aim is to speed up proceedings and relieve courts of the burden of cases that can be settled amicably, the minister said.