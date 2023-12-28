Government sets aside another €2 million for natural disaster relief

Podijeli :

Pexels

The government has decided to disburse another two million euros to help mitigate the consequences of natural disasters which hit 14 counties in late 2022 and so far this year.

Thus, the allocation will be used to alleviate the impact of summer storms, hailstorms, landslides, etc.

The lion’s share, or €1.8 million, will be spent to rebuild local roads.

Broken down by region, three counties — Varazdin, Krapina-Zagorje and Karlovac — will be granted the highest amounts: €662,000, €526,000 and €417,000 respectively.

The funds will be paid to households and businesses damaged by those natural disasters.

So far this year, the government has allocated natural disaster aid on several occasions, setting aside €25 million to help farmers hit by disasters, €20 million to help rebuild dwellings devastated by natural disasters, and €2.5 million for flood relief in Obrovac, as well as nearly one million euros to Varazdin County to cope with landslides.