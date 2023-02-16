Gov’t allocates additional €344,000 for people who lost homes in 2020 earthquake

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

The government has secured an additional €344,000 in one-time financial aid for the temporary housing of another 1,295 people affected by the 2020 earthquake.

At the end of last year, the government decided to grant one-off financial aid to victims of the earthquake staying in temporary accommodation in the amount of two million euros, or €265 per person. A total of 7,500 people are in temporary accommodation, and during the implementation of the decision it was determined that this amount was not sufficient.

The need for an additional 344,000 euros was identified for another 1,295 people staying in temporary accommodation, namely 955 earthquake victims in the area of ​​Sisak-Moslavina County, 310 in ​​Zagreb County and 30 in ​​Krapina-Zagorje County, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Physical Planning and Construction Branko Bacic.

The City of Zagreb and Karlovac County did not express the need for additional funds.