Grace Jones enchants Zagreb with an electrifying performance

The evening began with the hit “Nightclubbing,” which immediately got the crowd going. In her unmistakable style, the 76-year-old icon transformed herself into several eye-catching costumes during the concert, showing off her unique fashion sense. A particular highlight of the evening was Jones’ famous hula hoop routine during “Slave to the Rhythm“, where she spun the hoop for around 10 minutes, leaving the audience in awe.

Jones, one of the most recognizable figures on the global music scene, has been defining music, fashion, and art for four decades. She performed some of her biggest hits, including “Private Life,” “Pull Up to the Bumper,” “I’ve Seen That Face Before,” and “Slave to the Rhythm.” Each song was met with thunderous applause, and the audience sang along, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Her performance was not just a musical delight but also a visual spectacle. Every entrance was accompanied by a new costume, light effects, and unique choreography. Jones demonstrated why she remains one of the most exciting performers on stage, regardless of age.

With her androgyny and fearless approach to art, Grace Jones once again proved why she holds a special place in pop culture. Her energy, charisma, and unparalleled style ensured that the concert at Zagreb will be talked about for a long time.