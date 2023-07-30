HAVC launches film literacy website

Podijeli :

Photo by Noom Peerapong on Unsplash

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) has launched a film literacy website as an educational tool to help in teaching about film and to promote Croatian cinematography.

The purpose of the website at filmskapismenost.hr is to encourage teachers to actively seek knowledge and information about film and contribute to the artistic development of children and young people, HAVC says.

The website includes links to books, manuals, film education platforms and teaching materials on individual films.