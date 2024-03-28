HDZ party presents election programme and promises an average wage of at least 1,600 euros

Podijeli :

N1 / Ilija Radić

The leader of the ruling HDZ party, Andrej Plenkovic, presented his party's election programme on Thursday and promised that in four years the average wage would be raised to €1,600, the gross minimum wage to €1,250 and pensions to at least €750.

The five pillars of the HDZ’s vision for Croatia in the next four years are a successful, vital, fair, sustainable and sovereign Croatia, he said.

Promises about salaries, new jobs

By 2028, the average monthly net salary, which currently stands at €1,239 (up 65%), should be at least €1,600, an increase of 30%, Plenkovic said.

The minimum gross wage, which currently stands at €840, is to be raised to €1,250, an increase of 49%, while pensions are to be increased to at least €750, an increase of 30%.

The HDZ plans to create the conditions for 125,000 new jobs and an employment rate of 75%, for which 700 million euros are to be spent through active employment policies.

During our term of office, 200,000 new jobs have been created, Croatia today has 1,650,000 employees, more than in 1991, Plenkovic told the party members gathered for the presentation of the HDZ programme.

We will control the system of work permits for foreign nationals, whose stay here must be legal, according to demand, he said.

Reducing inflation and the share of debt in GDP

The HDZ has set itself the goal of reducing inflation to below 2% and the share of public debt in GDP to below 60%, as well as enabling citizens to continue investing in government bonds.

“As soon as in May, we are ready to issue a new government bond for citizens,” said Plenkovic, adding that the reaction of citizens to the first retail bond and two treasury bills totalling 3.2 billion euros was “fascinating”.

The HDZ wants to raise the average development rate from the current 75 per cent to at least 80 per cent of the EU average and also plans to reduce non-tax and parafiscal charges by 135 million euros, he said.

Speaking about his government’s successes to date, Plenkovic emphasised the benefits of Croatia’s EU membership. The allocations from the EU budget are 14.4 billion euros higher than Croatia’s contribution to the EU budget, he said, describing the HDZ as a leading European party and a party of modern sovereignism.

The HDZ also plans to invest two billion euros in kindergartens and schools to ensure that all children are entitled to kindergarten care and that all schools operate on a one-shift basis.

“We have made great progress in terms of the autonomy of the courts, the freedom of the media and the fight against corruption”

With regard to vital Croatia, Plenkovic announced that the one-off financial support for newborns will be doubled and that one year of pensionable service will be added to a woman’s years of service for each new child.

A fair Croatia means strong institutions and the rule of law, freedom of the media as well as the continuation of the fight against corruption and respect for the constitution, he said.

“I think we have made great progress in terms of the autonomy of the courts, the freedom of the media and the fight against corruption,” he said.

“Let us respect the constitution, that’s very important,” he said, earning strong applause.

“It is important that everyone in Croatia respects the constitution, because everything else is less important. I appeal to all those who play with the constitution and to those who support those who do not respect the constitution to think about whether this is in their interest, in the interest of their reputation, their role and their perception in society,” he said.

Plenkovic also promised to work on the prevention of all types of addiction.

Renewable energy, green transition policy

A sustainable Croatia means continuing the green transition policy, he said, announcing investments in water management and decarbonisation.

He announced the installation of an additional 2,500 MW of capacity from renewable energy sources to generate an additional 6 TWh of electricity per year, equivalent to a third of Croatia’s consumption, and promised to solve the problem of waste management in Zagreb.

He said that 50 hectares of fallow farmland will be utilised, in which more than 60 million euros will be invested.

A sovereign Croatia means protection against threats, an even stronger police force and army as well as border protection, he said.

“We have results and successes, but also the will, the energy and the enthusiasm, said Plenkovic, adding: “In the face of all challenges, we are one step ahead of the others.”