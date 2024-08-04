HDZ presidential candidate hopes for Homeland Movement’s support

Podijeli :

N1

The Croatian Democratic Union's (HDZ) candidate for President of the Republic, Dragan Primorac, said on Sunday he expected support for his bid from various quarters in the autumn, including from the Homeland Movement, a junior partner in the governing coalition.

“The Homeland Movement is a team of brilliant people and my friends. Many of them are calling me individually, but since ethics for me is above all else, I will not tell anyone what to do as a party. But as far as I can see, they are going in the direction of supporting me,” Primorac told reporters before the Sinjska Alka equestrian competition in the southern town of Sinj.

After receiving support from the Croatian Pensioners’ Party, Primorac said he has received support from many people from the world of culture, science and sports.

Primorac said that if he won the election, he would focus on innovation and the global positioning of Croatia, adding that he would not respond to below-the-belt blows should there be any. He said he wanted to be remembered for modesty and not for arrogance.