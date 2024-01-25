Health Minister: Average salary increase for all healthcare workers is 11.8%

Podijeli :

Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

Health Minister Vili Beros said on Wednesday, before the presentation of the regulations on coefficients, that the total average salary increase for all healthcare workers will be 11.8%, with the salary of attending doctors on call and overtime rising to €3,500.

Beros told the national broadcaster HTV how much the salaries of doctors will increase using the example of attending doctors, whose salary will increase from €1,771 to €2,500, and up to €3,500 for those on call and with overtime.

“The total average increase for all employees in health care will be 11.8 percent, ranging from 6 to 35.8 percent,” said Beros, adding that the reform and increase in income in health care will amount to 190 million euros, and with overtime and all other benefits 247 million euros.

Commenting on a strike announced by unions dissatisfied with the regulation on new coefficients, the minister said that they had spoken with representatives of the doctors’ union on several occasions and agreed on a certain increase.

The minister also announced changes to contracts for young doctors and for residencies, noting that the penalties will be reduced from €50,000 to €7,000, while doctors will be able to transfer to another institution, without paying the costs of residency.