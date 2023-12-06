HGK: Croatian businesses ready for challenges in 2024

Podijeli :

There will be no shortage of challenges in 2024, but this year Croatian businesses have shown resilience and a great ability to adapt and will perform even better next year, President of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK) Luka Burilovic told the HGK Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that sustainable development, digital and green transition, human resource development, internationalisation and competitiveness, security of food supply and food quality would remain strategic priorities for the HGK in 2024. He noted that the shortage of labour was one of the biggest challenges faced by Croatian enterprises.

Speaking of this year, Burilovićc said that business operations were hampered by inflation, increased energy prices and the shortage of labour. He said that the HGK would take various steps to help HGK members in the search for skilled workers.

Burilovic said that the issue of labour shortage required a systematic approach and that the HGK had established an association of employment agencies for that purpose.

The Assembly adopted the HGK’s work and financial plans for 2024. Under the financial plan, revenue was projected at €25,642,305 and expenditure at €25,640,855.