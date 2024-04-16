High Criminal Court confirms judgement against ex-HDZ MP for rape

Podijeli :

Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

The High Criminal Court has confirmed the judgement in the rape case of former HDZ MP Damir Skaro, who was sentenced to two and a half years in prison without the possibility of appeal for raping and sexually harassing his employee.

Without revealing Skaro’s identity, the Court of Appeal announced that it had rejected the appeals of the prosecution and the defendant and thus confirmed the final judgement of the District Court in the town of Velika Gorica, so that Skaro was sentenced to a single prison term of two years and six months.

According to the non-final judgement of March 2023, Skaro, a bronze medallist at the Olympic Games in boxing and former president of the Siget car club, was also ordered to pay €3,787 in court costs, including expert witness fees. The time he spent in custody from the beginning of September to the end of October 2019 was deducted from his sentence.

Skaro was reported by a doctor after an employee of the Siget Auto Club told her that he had sexually assaulted her on the club’s premises in early August 2019. After the case became public, the ruling HDZ party took disciplinary action against him.