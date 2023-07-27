Highest paying jobs in 2022 in IT and communications sector

Podijeli :

Willfried Wende/Unsplash

The highest average monthly net salary in 2022, amounting to €1,454, was paid to employees in the field of information and communication, which was 57.1% more than the average salary of employees at the level of all entrepreneurs in Croatia, according to the analysis of the Financial Agency (Fina).

In 2022, the average monthly net salary of €925.5 was paid to 996,213 employees (according to working hours), working for 150,846 entrepreneurs.

The average salary in the processing industry was €866.

In trade, the average monthly net salary was €827, while the average net salary in construction was €743.

In mining and quarrying, the average monthly net salary amounted to €1,073.

The average pay in the tourism sector was €678.