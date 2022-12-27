Hina: Krsko nuclear power plant records another good year in 2022

Podijeli :

Source: N1

The Krsko Nuclear Power Plant operated with stability in 2022, and its output is expected to be only 2 percent down from the planned 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity. In 2023 the plant's output is expected to "exceed 6 billion kWh," state news platform Hina said on Tuesday, republishing a statement from the joint Slovenian-Croatian company NEK running the plant on Tuesday.

“This year will be remembered for the enormous increase in energy prices in the European Union, energy shortage, high summer temperatures and the worst ever hydrology conditions, which also affected the availability of resources for electricity production and the reliability of power networks,” NEK said in their unsigned announcement, unveiled at their traditional pre-holiday meeting with journalists.

Despite the calamities, the Krsko Nuclear Power Plant “operated stably and at full capacity, thereby confirming its important role in the reliable supply of electricity to consumers and preserving the sustainability of prices for consumers,” the company said.

“We expect the annual production to be two percent less than the planned 5.4 billion kWh of electricity. Next year, when there will be no regular overhaul, production is planned at more than 6 billion kWh of electricity. This year, the plant underwent a regular overhaul. It is now technologically ready for long-term operation until 2043,” Hina cited “NEK management” as saying.

“The management noted that the plant’s impact on the environment was minimal and far below the administratively determined limits,” Hina reported.

NEK is jointly owned by the Slovenian state-owned GEN Energija and Croatia’s state-owned HEP power board.