HRW accuses EU of failing to protect those most in need of protection

The European Union and its member states renewed their commitments to uphold and protect rights in 2023, but they have persistently failed to translate these commitments into practice, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday in its World Report 2024.

The 740-page World Report of this nongovernmental association points an accusing finger at Croatia, as well as at a few more EU member states including Bulgaria, Poland, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania and Latvia for engagement in unlawful pushbacks of migrants at their borders.

“EU migration policies have contributed to deaths, torture, and abuse. EU states have failed to tackle attacks on and structural discrimination against members of marginalized communities. The EU has failed to act in the face of growing curbs on rule of law and civil society by member states and has exhibited double standards in its foreign policy,” the HRW says on its web site.

More than 2,500 people died at sea while trying to reach EU

“Amid an increase in people arriving at its borders, the EU and its member states doubled down on repressive deterrence measures and alliances with abusive countries. More than 2,500 people died at sea while trying to reach the EU, highlighting the deadly consequences of the EU’s approach to boat migration.”

Antisemitism and Islamophobia on rise

Following the Hamas-led attack in Israel on October 7 and subsequent hostilities in Gaza, antisemitism and Islamophobia increased in Europe. Yet EU member states’ reactions were inadequate, with some imposing further discriminatory and abusive measures towards people identifying or perceived as Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim, including pushes for stricter immigration policies, says the organisation.

“The EU and Council of Europe rights agencies reported increased discrimination against marginalized communities, but EU member states did not act on efforts by European institutions to address these concerns.”

In the 740-page World Report 2024, its 34th edition, Human Rights Watch reviews human rights practices in more than 100 countries.