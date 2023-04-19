HT scores best result in first mobile network quality survey

Podijeli :

Hrvatski Telekom (HT) scored the best result in the first independent mobile network quality survey conducted by the Croatian Regulatory Authority for Network Industries (HAKOM), followed by A1 Hrvatska and Telemach Hrvatska, HAKOM said on Wednesday.

The survey was conducted in January and February in cooperation with the German Net Check GmbH company.

The HT scored 942 points, while A1 scored 928 and Telemach 884 points.

The survey covered 29 cities and 3,900 km of roads and motorways, a total area with almost two million inhabitants, or more than 50% of Croatia’s population.

The survey was conducted according to the methodology of the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications and the International Telecommunication Union.

“The results have shown that the mobile communication networks in Croatia are good and keep up with technological development,” HAKOM said.

The survey also shows that the performances of Croatia’s mobile networks remain very high and that operators have continued to invest in development, capacity, quality, and new technologies.