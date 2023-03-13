HUP: Timely adoption of measures created stable and predictable environment

Podijeli :

The Croatian Employers' Association (HUP) announced on Monday that a timely adoption of the government's measures created an environment of stability and predictability for Croatian businessmen allowing them to plan energy costs for the next six months.

The government’s new package of measures was presented at the Economic and Social Council (GSV) on Monday, and it is aimed at mitigating inflationary effects and rising energy prices worth €1.7 billion.

“By adopting measures in a timely manner, the government has created an environment of stability and predictability for Croatian businessmen, because for the next six months, we can plan energy costs and, based on them, decide on investments and new employment,” said HUP CEO Irena Weber after the GSV session.

This, as she said, is crucial at this moment, because despite the recent drop in energy prices, there is still high uncertainty regarding their movement in the rest of the year.

Most global analysts predict a new rise in gas prices, which will also affect the rise in electricity prices, so limiting them at this moment is extremely important, said Weber, stating that the package of measures for entrepreneurs that will come into force in April is a continuation of the autumn package. which brought stability in the previous period.

Employers also welcome measures aimed at households but emphasised that strengthening the business sector has a multiplying effect because it creates growth, room for higher wages and new investments and should be seen as an investment in new value, not a cost.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Monday presented a €1.7 billion aid package for households and enterprises aimed at mitigating energy price rises, protecting from inflation, and providing special support.

Gas prices will continue to be regulated annually while electricity prices will be regulated from 1 April to 30 September under the same terms as until now. The calculation of consumption begins from zero as of 1 April.

Support will be provided to pensioners with a pension of up to 610 euros, those who receive child allowance, the unemployed, veterans, those affected by the earthquake, fishermen, transporters and a number of other activities, and funds for investments in energy efficiency will be provided.