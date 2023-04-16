IDS: European proposals pave way to biggest investment in Croatian railways

Podijeli :

N1

Istrian Democratic Party (IDS) MEP Valter Flego and IDS leader Dalibor Paus said on Sunday the European Parliament Transport and Tourism Committee's recent adoption of an amendment submitted by Flego paved the way for the biggest investment in Croatia's rail infrastructure.

“We managed to push Croatia’s inclusion on additional corridors and new rail and road routes, such as connecting the Istrian Y to Slovenian motorways,” Flego told the press in Pula, adding that the revitalisation of Istrian and Croatian railways can truly begin.

The adoption of Flego’s amendment as part of a revision of the Trans-European Transport Network gives Croatia access to a score of new routes from the €26 billion Connecting Europe Facility and the possibility to finance new transport projects, the opposition IDS said.

Paus said a key decision for Istrian and Croatian railways and roads was made. “A year ago we knew that without being on the European transport map, there was no money, no transport infrastructure modernisation, no competitiveness and no faster connectivity with other countries.”

The revision of the European Transport Network “is our biggest chance to step up the pace” so that Croatia can finally be better connected with Slovenia and Italy by road and rail, Paus said, adding that the Istrian Y motorway will be connected to Slovenia’s motorways, while Pula and Trieste will be connected by train via Slovenia.

This is a huge success for Istria County and all of Croatia, given the other transport proposals such as a new Zagreb-Maribor-Graz railway, the Rijeka port, which will finally have equal status to other Adriatic ports, and Split as the entry point on the Mediterranean corridor, Paus said.

Money won’t be a problem, but the government, the competent ministry, and the HZ rail operator must not be late in preparing projects, Paus said, adding that otherwise trains will continue to travel at 45 km/h.

Flego said the adoption of his proposals by the EP committee was a big step towards dealing with the railway neglect in Istria.

We are close to realising what seemed impossible a few years ago, Croatia on four European corridors and €26 billion from the Connecting Europe Facility, he added.