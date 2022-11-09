In Jan-Sept 2022 Croatia’s exports jump 34 pct, imports 50 pct

Share:







Source: Ilustracija / Pexels

Croatia's commodity exports in the first nine months of 2022 totaled €17.6 billion, up by 34 percent year-on-year, while imports increased by 50 percent to €30.9 billion, state agency Hina said on Wednesday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

The foreign trade deficit amounted to €13.3 billion and the coverage of imports by exports was 56.9 percent. Exports to EU member states amounted to €12.1 billion, up by 35.5 percent, while imports from those countries rose by 37 percent to €21.6 billion.

Exports to non-EU countries went up by 31 percent to €5.5 billion, while imports from those countries increased by 97.4 percent to €9.4 billion.