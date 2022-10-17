INA selects KPMG for external audit of gas trading operations

Share:







Source: N1

The INA energy company said on Monday it had selected KPMG for an external audit of its gas trading business.

KPMG is one of the four biggest audit companies in the world and has been selected on the basis of a tender.

INA said in a press release its management and supervisory boards launched an external audit in order to improve the gas trading business following an internal probe in the Skugor gas trading scam case, whose findings were submitted to the USKOK anti-corruption office.

The external audit will provide consulting services on how to improve gas trading operations and which corrective or preventive actions should be considered as well as review INA’s gas trading portfolio since 2020, the press release said.

The external audit is expected to be over by mid-November. Its findings will be submitted to INA’s management board and presented to the supervisory board.

The management board is fully committed to re-examining the system of controlling the company and other business processes, with emphasis on gas trading, its chair Peter Ratatics said.

The board expects the external audit to provide an independent look at gas trading processes and recommend options for the further development of INA’s systems so that the company can achieve even stronger and better results, he added.