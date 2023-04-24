INA starts work on decommissioning Ivana D gas platform in Adriatic

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

The INA oil and gas company on Monday announced the start of work on decommissioning the Ivana D-1 Dir gas platform in the northern Adriatic, which sank in December 2020.

The Italian company CNS has been hired for the job, to be done with the help of the GSP Falcon vessel.

Upon completion of the work, which is expected to last two months, the platform will be permanently closed down and will not pose any threat to people and the environment, company officials said, noting that INA had continually monitored the gas well and the site of the accident, in compliance with the relevant regulations and decisions of the competent institutions.

The platform had been in operation since January 2001.